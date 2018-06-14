The mayor of a small town in eastern North Carolina say he's the subject of racial bias

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (AP) — The mayor of a small town in eastern North Carolina says he’s the subject of racial bias.

News outlets report Sharpsburg Mayor Robert L. Williams Jr. stormed out of a meeting earlier this week, saying other town officials and police are biased against him because he’s black.

Williams was charged by a town police officer with driving while impaired May 8, the day he was elected mayor of the town of 2,000 people about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association has written the town complaining that Williams has aimed “racially charged insults and inappropriate hand gestures” at town officers.

Williams would not talk about the allegations Wednesday, referring a reporter to an attorney he would not name.