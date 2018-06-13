A bill authorizing Massachusetts to borrow up to $300 million to better prepare for the effects of climate change has sailed through the Democratic-controlled House

BOSTON (AP) — A bill authorizing Massachusetts to borrow up to $300 million to better prepare for the effects of climate change has sailed through the Democratic-controlled House, months after a series of potent winter storms battered the state’s coastline.

The chamber approved the measure on a 143-3 vote Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March said steps should be taken to make the state more resilient to “extreme weather, sea level rise, inland flooding and other climate impacts.”

The $300 million is intended to help communities shore up aging seawalls and dams vulnerable to storm surges and heavy rainfall. The authorization was included in the more than $2 billion environmental bond bill that cleared the House.