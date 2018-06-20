A marijuana advocate in northeast Oklahoma alleges a sheriff grabbed him by the throat and escorted him out of a community forum on an upcoming state ballot measure on medical cannabis
CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — A marijuana advocate in northeast Oklahoma alleges a sheriff grabbed him by the throat and escorted him out of a community forum on an upcoming state ballot measure on medical cannabis.
The Claremore Progress reports that Chip Paul is accusing Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton of removing him with extreme force from the open forum on the measure residents will vote on next week. Paul alleges he asked some questions at the Monday forum but wasn’t disruptive.
Forum attendee Ashley Mullen-Lowry captured Facebook live video of the incident. Walton says he believes the situation was orchestrated to cause disruption.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma said Tuesday that Walton should be held accountable for his actions that “signal a disturbing reliance on government force to silence political speech.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump administration pulls US out of UN human rights council
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- 'Are you dead, sir?': Video shows ER doctor mocking patient who said he couldn't breathe WATCH
- In secret recording, children in custody sob, beg for parents taken from them at U.S. border
- In reversal, Trump signs order stopping family separation WATCH
The ballot measure would allow doctors to assign people medical marijuana licenses.
___
Information from: Claremore Daily Progress, http://www.claremoreprogress.com