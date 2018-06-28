KINGSLAND, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office a week after fatally shooting a black man who was running away from him.

Kingsland Police Officer Zechariah Presley surrendered Wednesday to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation obtained warrants for his arrest.

A GBI statement says Presley, who is white, was following a vehicle that stopped at an intersection on June 21 when the driver and passenger ran. Presley pursued the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Anthony Marcel Green.

Presley, 25, caught up with Green, 33, making physical contact, but Green again fled, “at which time Presley fired multiple shots resulting in the death of Green,” the statement says.