MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A Mandan man accused of sexually abusing boys younger than 15 dating back a decade has pleaded not guilty in federal court.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that 33-year-old Kyle Kennedy is facing federal charges relating to attempted sexual exploitation and child pornography. He also faces sex crime and indecent exposure charges in state court.
Kennedy’s trial in federal court is scheduled to begin Aug. 6.
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com