A water main break floods a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A water main broke Tuesday flooding a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.
The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that the break dumped water onto the first floor of the convention area, and about a thousand people on the second floor had to be relocated.
Clark County fire officials say there was no structural damage to the building, although there was some damage to part of the first-floor ceiling. No injuries were reported.
An MGM Resorts International spokesman said the leak did not disrupt operations and that crews were working to clean up the water as quickly as possible.
In October, a gunman opened fire from the 36th floor of the Mandalay Bay into a crowd below at an outdoor concert, killing 58 people.