AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who tried to recruit members for the Islamic State group has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.
Amir Said Rahman Al-Ghazi (ah-MEER’ sy-EED’ RAHK’-mahn GAH’-zee), formerly Robert McCollum (mah-KAHL’-uhm), pleaded guilty in March 2016 to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms.
An affidavit alleged the 41-year-old Al-Ghazi began using social media in July 2014 to pledge his support to the militant group and to recruit members. He also made references while chatting online with FBI sources about staging terror attacks in the U.S.
He was arrested in June 2015 while trying to buy an AK-47 assault rifle from an undercover FBI agent.
His attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment.