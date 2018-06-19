Authorities have released the name of a man who drowned when his raft overturned on a creek in western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who drowned when his raft overturned on a creek in western Montana.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says a raft carrying 71-year-old Alfred Tully, of Missoula, capsized on a log jam on lower Rock Creek on Sunday afternoon. Another person in the raft made it to shore, but Tully could not.

The Missoulian reports his body was recovered a few hours later about 4 miles downstream.

Dunkerson says the river is dangerous in the area, and more so after rain on Monday and Tuesday.

