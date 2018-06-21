PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say shot a police detective in the leg following an Ohio traffic stop and was then shot by the detective and another officer has died.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner on Thursday said 29-year-old Jonathan Legg, of Parma Heights, died at a hospital after being shot Wednesday near the border of Parma and Parma Heights in suburban Cleveland.
Police in Parma say an officer from that city stopped Legg’s car around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and an on-duty Parma Heights detective stopped to assist. Authorities say Legg opened fire during a struggle with the officers.
The detective was taken to a hospital. His condition isn’t immediately known. The names of the detective and officer haven’t been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In reversal, Trump orders halt to his family separation rule WATCH
- More outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
- Trump to propose reorganizing the government, targeting safety net programs
- Iran lists demands for improving relations with US
- Maddow breaks down reading AP story on 'tender age' shelters
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.