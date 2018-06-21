PARMA, Ohio (AP) — A man who authorities say shot a police detective in the leg following an Ohio traffic stop and was then shot by the detective and another officer has died.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner on Thursday said 29-year-old Jonathan Legg, of Parma Heights, died at a hospital after being shot Wednesday near the border of Parma and Parma Heights in suburban Cleveland.

Police in Parma say an officer from that city stopped Legg’s car around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and an on-duty Parma Heights detective stopped to assist. Authorities say Legg opened fire during a struggle with the officers.

The detective was taken to a hospital. His condition isn’t immediately known. The names of the detective and officer haven’t been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.