PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man suffered serious injuries in a Fourth of July stabbing in downtown Portland.
Sgt. Chris Burley says officers flagged down late Wednesday discovered the victim near food carts. They administered first aid until paramedics arrived.
Investigators say the victim appears to have been stabbed multiple times by a man he didn’t know. The suspect still at large is described as a man in his 20s. He was accompanied by another young man.
The victim is expected to survive.
