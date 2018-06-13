A man who authorities say brought two women from Idaho to Oregon to work as prostitutes has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison.

The Register-Guard reports 36-year-old Anthony Jones was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in federal court to charges of interstate transport of individuals for prostitution and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Eugene police arrested Jones in March 2015 after a motel manager reported that Jones had pulled a gun on a man. Authorities say investigators found the handgun and learned that Jones had brought the two women to Eugene to perform commercial sex acts.

In court documents, prosecutor Jeffrey Sweet said Jones “pressured, coerced and used women for his financial benefit.”

