CHALLIS, Idaho (AP) — Officials in central Idaho say a Pennsylvania man had to be rescued after falling on Idaho’s tallest mountain, triggering a small avalanche.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s office, 23-year-old Hao Yan of Devin, Pennsylvania, fell Saturday while climbing the north face of Mount Borah — which summits at 12,657 feet (3,858 meters) and attracts climbers from all over the world annually.

Dispatchers say Yan called 911 with his cellphone around 9:30 p.m. while lying partially buried in the snow.

Rescue crews then called a Montana helicopter team to help in the retrieval effort. The helicopter team spotted Yan early Sunday morning, where he was flown to an ambulance and treated for severe hypothermia.

Yan told rescue crews he was climbing alone and fell, injuring his back.