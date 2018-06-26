ATLANTA (AP) — A man who says he was disgruntled with the Veterans Affairs system strapped fireworks to his chest and lit himself on fire in front of the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday.

The incident prompted the Capitol building in Atlanta to be evacuated and the surrounding streets to be shut down. No one else was injured.

Mark Perry, Director of Public Information for the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said the man’s condition wasn’t immediately known, though he was burned but could still speak to officers.

The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately known, was brought to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Perry said the incident occurred directly in front of the Capitol. A small Nissan Sentry possibly belonging to the man was still parked in front of the Capitol. It was being investigated by a bomb squad unit.