PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska man accused of knocking down a sanitation worker with his vehicle during an argument has pleaded no contest to third-degree assault.

Omaha television station WOWT reports that Dennis Stenner entered the plea Friday.

Cellphone video recorded by a Bellevue sanitation worker shows Stenner behind the wheel of his sport utility vehicle last year and blocking a garbage truck on a street. Witnesses say he was angry because the garbage truck was blocking a street. Sanitation worker Jesse Witzke got out of the garbage truck and asked Stenner to move. The video shows Stenner briefly backing up the SUV, then lurching forward and hitting Witzke. Witzke suffered only minor injuries.

Stenner drove off and was found at his home down the street.

Stenner will be sentenced Aug. 15.

