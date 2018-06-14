An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to paying a Honduran man to have sex with the immigrant's teenage son
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to paying a Honduran man to have sex with the immigrant’s teenage son.
Federal authorities say sentencing is scheduled Sept. 12 for 63-year-old Billy R. Edwards of Huntsville.
Edwards pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges including commercial sex trafficking. A statement from federal prosecutors says Edwards paid a Honduran man to coerce his 15-year-old son to have sex with Edwards.
The statement says the payments began in 2014 and continued for months. The arrangement wasn’t uncovered until the child talked to police last year.
Authorities say the Honduran man at one point blackmailed Edwards to keep their deal a secret.
The father also is charged with commercial sex trafficking. The Associated Press isn’t using his name to protect the son’s identity.