VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A man who was killed when a pick-up truck fell from its jack has been identified.

The Vicksburg Post reports Warren County Deputy Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed Greg Raimondo’s death Friday.

Sheriff Martin Pace says the accident happened Thursday about 5:30 p.m. He says his office received a 911 call about a man who appeared to be trapped under a truck at an apartment complex. Pace says deputies arrived in less than five minutes and found Raimondo under the front end of a late model Chevrolet truck.

Raimondo, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, worked as the public affairs director for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Vicksburg District. He also served as the district’s deputy commander after retiring in 2012 from the U.S. Army with 26 years of service.

