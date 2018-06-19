A man was killed and a second man wounded in a shooting in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man was killed and a second man wounded in a shooting in Anchorage.

Police at 4 p.m. Monday were called to Austin Street off Dowling Road near the Old Seward Highway in response to a shooting.

The found one man dead and one man in need of medical care. He was taken to a hospital. Police said they didn’t know the severity of his injury.

Police said no suspects were at large and that they had contacted everyone involved.