ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man was killed and a second man wounded in a shooting in Anchorage.
Police at 4 p.m. Monday were called to Austin Street off Dowling Road near the Old Seward Highway in response to a shooting.
The found one man dead and one man in need of medical care. He was taken to a hospital. Police said they didn’t know the severity of his injury.
Police said no suspects were at large and that they had contacted everyone involved.
