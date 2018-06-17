Police in Mesa say a man is dead after being shot by an officer

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say a man is dead after being shot by an officer.

They say officers responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residential area about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Arriving police encountered a man and a woman and were able to escort the woman away from the home.

They say the man yelled at officers and refused to follow directions as he walked back into the house.

The man then came outside with what police say appeared to be a handgun.

Police ordered the man to drop the weapon, but say he raised the gun and one of the officers opened fire.

The man then walked back inside the home, resulting in a barricade situation.

SWAT officers later found the man dead inside. His name hasn’t been released.