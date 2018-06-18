Police say a possible hit-and-run in Connecticut left a man in critical condition
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a possible hit-and-run in Connecticut has left a man in critical condition.
Authorities were called to a New Haven street around 3:40 a.m. when a passing motorist found a man unconscious and bleeding from his ears.
The man has been rushed to an area hospital for treatment. WTIC-TV has identified him as 46-year-old Helmer Castillo-Espinoza of New Haven.
Police say it does not appear that Castillo-Espinoza was assaulted.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
An investigation is ongoing.