DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man has been injured in a fire at a northern Des Moines industrial park.

The Des Moines Register says the fire broke out Wednesday at an area containing tanks of diesel and gasoline held by fuel and trucking company Keck Energy.

Des Moines Fire Department spokesman Brian O’Keefe says a man injured was taken to a hospital. No other information about the man, including his name or medical condition, was released.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but a small structure used to load and unload fuel and several vehicles were damaged in the fire.

O’Keefe says an investigation has been launched into whether the company was at fault.

