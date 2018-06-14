A Florida man has been sentenced to five years in prison for accidentally shooting and killing his friend, while playing with a gun
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to five years in prison for accidentally shooting and killing his friend while playing with a gun.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that 20-year-old Jordan Dumas was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter with a firearm.
Authorities say Dumas, 16-year-old Jaibreon Cook and a third friend were playing video games at a Pensacola home in December 2016 when the other friend pulled out a gun from under his pillow. They began passing the weapon around. As Dumas grabbed the gun, he lost his footing and accidentally fired, shooting Cook in the head.
Dumas initially told investigators Cook had shot himself in a suicide attempt. Detectives later learned Dumas had fired the weapon.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com