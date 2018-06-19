A Flagstaff man arrested for killing his mother by nearly decapitating her with a kitchen knife at a Phoenix apartment has been sentenced to 35 ½ years in prison

PHOENIX (AP) — A Flagstaff man arrested for killing his mother by nearly decapitating her with a kitchen knife at a Phoenix apartment has been sentenced to 35 ½ years in prison.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 32-year-old Marlow Chiquito received a 25-year prison term Tuesday for second-degree murder and 10 ½ years for kidnapping.

Police were called to an apartment on May 4, 2017.

Officers say they found 63-year-old Maggie Chiquito on a reclining chair with several deep cuts across her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s husband told police he had left his wife in the apartment with her son and the two had argued throughout the day.

Police say Marlow Chiquito told officers that he drank a fifth of vodka and used methamphetamine prior to the killing.