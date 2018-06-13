A 65-year-old man is accused of trying to smuggle various drugs across the border into Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 65-year-old man is accused of trying to smuggle various drugs across the border into Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the suspect was arrested Sunday at the Port of San Luis entry.

They say officers had a man driving a Chevy van from Mexico undergo additional questioning.

A drug-sniffing canine then alerted officers that it had detected something.

A search of the van turned up 46 pounds (20.8 kilograms) of meth, 2.5 pounds (1.1 kilograms) of heroin hidden inside the roof. The drugs are estimated to be worth a street value of $182,000.

The man, whose name was not released, was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement investigators.

Officers seized the drugs and the van.