A man found dead in a river near Springfield has been identified, but the cause of death remains under investigation
The Springfield News-Leader reports that the victim was Thomas Ray Woods. His body was found Monday morning in the Little Sac River. The two people who found the body flagged down a Greene County sheriff’s deputy.
Cpl. James Craigmyle says the investigation is trying to determine if Woods’ death was a suicide, homicide or accident. The investigation is looking into an SUV that had been parked nearby for about a week.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com