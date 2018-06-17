New Hampshire state officials are evicting a man from a bayside compound of cottages that has been in his family for generations
The state served 79-year-old David Emery an eviction notice that originally wanted him out by June. Foster’s Daily Democrat reports Emery’s lawyer got him an extension to Aug. 31 to leave “Sunset Farm” in Greenland.
The compound has sweeping views of Great Bay, and includes the family home where Emery was raised.
The previous owners of the property sold the compound to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Emery says he approached Fish and Game officials about staying on the property while he underwent cancer treatments, but Emery’s attorney says they refused.
State officials say they aren’t able to hold a lease with Emery for his continued use.
Information from: Foster’s Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com