HURRICANE, Utah (AP) — Officials say a 71-year-old Nevada man drowned at Utah’s Sand Hollow State Park.

KSL-TV reports Utah State Parks Lt. Regan Wilson says the man, who was going fishing with a friend, stepped off the dock at the main boat ramp to get into a boat and fell into the water. Wilson says the man was unable to swim.

Utah State Parks public information officer Eugene Swalberg says witnesses pulled the man from the water and performed CPR until medical responders arrived and performed “advanced life support measures.”

Swalberg says efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

The man’s identity was not immediately released pending family notification.

