WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after he jumped into a South Carolina lake.
News outlets reported the man jumped from a pontoon boat into Lake Greenwood in Laurens County around 6 p.m. Sunday and then complained he was having trouble in the water.
The man made it out of the water and a nurse tried to revive him. An autopsy was planned Tuesday.
The man’s name has not been released.
Laurens County officials and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating.