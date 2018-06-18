A man has died after he jumped into a South Carolina lake

WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after he jumped into a South Carolina lake.

News outlets reported the man jumped from a pontoon boat into Lake Greenwood in Laurens County around 6 p.m. Sunday and then complained he was having trouble in the water.

The man made it out of the water and a nurse tried to revive him. An autopsy was planned Tuesday.

The man’s name has not been released.

Laurens County officials and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating.