TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony at a resort in the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

The Monroe County coroner’s office says the fall occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the Camelback Resort in Tannersville. An autopsy was planned.

Amy Cameron, vice president of sales and marketing at the resort, said the man was in his mid to late 20s and was visiting the resort with a group. She said no one else was injured.

Resort officials said management and staff were cooperating fully with authorities. They said in a statement that “the safety, security, comfort and privacy of guests, staff and visitors” were of paramount importance to the resort.