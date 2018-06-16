Authorities say a man died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony at a resort in the Poconos in Pennsylvania
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after falling from a sixth-floor balcony at a resort in the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
The Monroe County coroner’s office says the fall occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the Camelback Resort in Tannersville. An autopsy was planned.
Amy Cameron, vice president of sales and marketing at the resort, said the man was in his mid to late 20s and was visiting the resort with a group. She said no one else was injured.
Resort officials said management and staff were cooperating fully with authorities. They said in a statement that “the safety, security, comfort and privacy of guests, staff and visitors” were of paramount importance to the resort.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial WATCH
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'