Share story

By
The Associated Press

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man convicted of kidnapping his newborn daughter, slashing her neck and cramming her into a trash bag inside a backpack has been sentenced to at least 26 years in prison.

David Sleets was found guilty in April of attempted murder. The 37-year-old was sentenced Thursday to 26 to 52 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Sleets snatched the baby from the mother’s house and took off, tossing the backpack underneath a car at Lancaster General Hospital.

The mother followed him and rescued her baby, taking her to the hospital.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Prosecutors say the child would’ve died without the quick response. She has permanent scarring since the 2014 attack.

Sleets declined to make a statement in court. Lawyers say he had schizophrenia and stopped taking medication days before the kidnapping.

The Associated Press