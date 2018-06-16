Jury convicts man of beating and stabbing a homeless man to death in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of beating and stabbing a homeless man to death in Colorado.

Jurors in Boulder found 57-year-old James Craig Dobson guilty Friday of criminally negligent homicide.

Dobson was spared a second-degree murder conviction in the death of Roland “Donnie” Dequina, who died less than a week after the attack in July 2017.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dobson still faces second- and third-degree assault charges in an alleged attack the same day on another man, Jeffery Cross.

Prosecutors allege Dobson assaulted the other two while the three were drinking. Dobson’s attorneys say he was defending himself after Dequina threatened him with a stick.

