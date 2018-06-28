PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man was convicted of a 2011 rape of a 19-year-old woman in downtown Portland after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

KOIN-TV reports the Multnomah County district attorney’s office says Curtis Clint Williams, who was 56 when the rape happened, was convicted on multiple counts, including rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sex abuse.

A date for sentencing was not announced.

This case was a part of a process to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault kits across the state, which began in 2015. An audit by the Oregon secretary of state in May found the backlog is on track to be eliminated by the end of 2018.

Williams also is facing multiple sex abuse charges in connection for a 2017 case with a 24-year-old woman.

