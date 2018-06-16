A southern Indiana man has been convicted of killing a friend who prosecutors said was tortured and fatally beaten in his home
Forty-three-year-old Noah Nevil was convicted of murder Thursday in 58-year-old Earl Moore’s killing, but acquitted of an arson charge. He faces up to 65 years in prison when he’s sentenced May 31.
Moore died in February 2015 after being pulled unconscious from his burning New Albany home. An autopsy found extensive burns and assault injuries to his head and upper extremities.
The News and Tribune reports Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson argued that Nevil wanted cash and methadone pills that were reportedly within a safe inside Moore’s home, and tortured and killed him when he refused to open it.
WDRB-TV reports the men had been close friends.