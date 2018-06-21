Share story

By
The Associated Press

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — One of three men charged in connection with a robbery at the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski while he was away at the Super Bowl has been held on $100,000 bail.

The Sun Chronicle reports that 26-year-old Shane Denn, wearing a Patriots T-shirt, pleaded not guilty Wednesday. If he makes bail, he must stay away from Gronkowski and wear a GPS monitoring device.

Authorities say the Tewksbury man broke into Gronkowski’s Foxborough home on Feb. 4 and stole several items, including three guns belonging to Gronkowski’s roommate. Police say some items, including high-end watches and rare coins, have been recovered.

Denn was arrested last month in Maine.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The attorney who represented Denn at the arraignment declined comment, saying another lawyer would be taking over the case.

___

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

The Associated Press