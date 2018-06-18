Police have charged a man with homicide in connection to the death of a 3-year-old Pittsburgh boy
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police have charged a man with homicide in connection to the death of a 3-year-old Pittsburgh boy.
Authorities say Major Troutman was taken to a hospital unresponsive Feb. 6. He died there eight days later.
The Allegheny County medical examiner said Friday the boy died of blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities have not said how the boy suffered his injuries.
Court records show a 21-year-old man who dated the boy’s mother was charged Monday with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.
