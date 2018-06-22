NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with murdering eight people on a New York City bike path and injuring many more spoke out in court, invoking “Allah” and defending the Islamic State.

Sayfullo Saipov (sy-foo-LOH’ sah-YEE’-pawf) made a statement after U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick on Friday set an October 2019 date for the Uzbek immigrant’s trial.

Saipov, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty to the latest indictment in the Oct. 31 truck attack near the World Trade Center. A prosecutor said the Justice Department will decide by the end of the summer whether to seek the death penalty against Saipov, who lived in Paterson, New Jersey, before the attack.

After the judge warned Saipov his words could be used against him, Saipov said he was “not worried about that at all.”