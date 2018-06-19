Authorities arrested a man at Boise Airport after TSA officers found a 7-inch blade concealed in his shoe

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested a man at Boise Airport after TSA officers found a 7-inch blade concealed in his shoe.

KTVB-TV reports 67-year-old Donald Jackson, of Boise, was arrested Friday and charged with felony aircraft hijacking and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Police found a small amount of marijuana in Jackson’s other shoe.

Authorities say Jackson willfully and intentionally concealed the knife under the insole of his shoe.

Jackson told authorities he just wanted to take the knife to his final destination.

Carrying weapons aboard an aircraft falls under the Idaho statute for aircraft hijacking.

Jackson was being held in the Ada County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

A judge ordered that Jackson receive a public defender, but it’s not clear from court records if one has been appointed.

