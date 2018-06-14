An Alabama man accused of having sex with an underage girl has been arrested

Al.com reports that court records show 29-year-old Heriberto Sanchez Saldana was arrested Sunday and charge with second-degree rape. Records state Saldana engaged in sexual intercourse with a girl who is over the age of 12 but under the age of 16.

Saldana is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $30,000 bond. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.