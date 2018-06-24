CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say a man who said he was trying to baptize his wife and children in a bathtub has been charged with trying to drown them.
News outlets report 36-year-old Leslie Kelly of Chapmanville was charged last week with attempted murder, domestic battery and child abuse creating the risk of serious injury.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that deputies found Kelly’s wife outside the home soaking wet. She says Kelly held her and the children under water.
Deputy Barry Mynes Jr. says Kelly repeatedly said he was trying to baptize his family and that God told him to do it.
Kelly is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on $100,000 bond. Jail records didn’t indicate whether he has an attorney.