KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Prominent Malaysian politican Anwar Ibrahim was taken to a hospital after complaining of back and shoulder pain.
The 70-year-old was being treated late Saturday following a trip to Turkey, said Fahmi Fadzil, a spokesman for Anwar’s People’s Justice Party.
He said Anwar’s condition was stable.
Anwar is expected to take over as prime minister at some point from former rival Mahathir Mohamad, who returned to power in a stunning election victory last month.
Anwar was convicted of sodomy in 2015 in a case he said was politically motivated. He was pardoned and released from custody following the election.