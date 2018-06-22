GLENNALLEN, Alaska (AP) — Low sockeye salmon returns have prompted Alaska wildlife officials to restrict Copper River subsistence fishing in the Glennallen district.
Glennallen radio station KCAM reports the unprecedented move will affect holders of 700 subsistence permits issued this season and 100 fishwheels.
The Glennallen subsistence fishery will close at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The fishery will reopen for 48 hours beginning at noon June 29 and will reopen for other 48-hour periods.
Sonar counts at Miles Lake are 28 percent lower than the preseason projections. Officials said escapement goals will not be met without the restrictions.
Low salmon counts already closed sport fishing in the Copper River, including the popular Chitina (CHIT-nah) dipnetting fishery.
The subsistence fishery will reopen Sept. 1 for silver salmon fishing.
___
Information from: KCAM-AM, http://www.kcam.org