A Louisiana town's mayor and her family have been cleared of any wrongdoing after state ethics officials found no violations against them following a yearlong investigation
WELSH, La. (AP) — A Louisiana town’s mayor and her family have been cleared of any wrongdoing after state ethics officials found no violations against them following a yearlong investigation.
The American Press reports the state Ethics Board has cleared Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere who was accused of violating state law by receiving free water service from the town. She was also accused of having town workers install power poles and waterlines on her son’s property at the town’s expense.
Louviere denied the allegations. She said this week that she is thrilled to have been exonerated.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial WATCH
- Clarinetist discovers his ex-girlfriend faked rejection letter from his dream school
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- Trump praises Kim Jong Un's authoritarian rule, says 'I want my people to do the same'
Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com