Authorities say a Louisiana deputy accused of domestic abuse has been terminated

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana deputy accused of domestic abuse has been terminated.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says Lake Charles police arrested Louis Boling at his home on Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

Myers tells The Lake Charles American Press that Boling worked as a correctional officer for 12 years before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

Mancuso says he will not tolerate domestic physical violence by any deputy and holds his to a higher standard.

___

Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com