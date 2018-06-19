Authorities say a Louisiana deputy accused of domestic abuse has been terminated
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers says Lake Charles police arrested Louis Boling at his home on Monday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Myers tells The Lake Charles American Press that Boling worked as a correctional officer for 12 years before being terminated by Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
Mancuso says he will not tolerate domestic physical violence by any deputy and holds his to a higher standard.
Information from: American Press, http://www.americanpress.com