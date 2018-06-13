One of the country's premier nuclear weapons labs now has the capability to disable drones or any other unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems flying over its restricted airspace in a swath of northern New Mexico
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — One of the country’s premier nuclear weapons labs now has the capability to disable drones or any other unauthorized unmanned aircraft systems flying over its restricted airspace in a swath of northern New Mexico.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports officials at the Los Alamos National Laboratory say they’re testing the new system that could serve as a model for other federal installations.
Michael Lansing, the head of the lab’s security operations, says they have the ability to disrupt and seize control of a drone or use force to take it out.
The lab worked with the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration to implement the system.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
Systems are planned for the sites in Texas, Tennessee and Nevada.
___
Information from: Los Alamos Monitor, http://www.lamonitor.com