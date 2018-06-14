A longtime Philadelphia sports broadcaster has died
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A longtime Philadelphia sports broadcaster has died.
Al Meltzer’s family told WCAU-TV that he died Tuesday night, but a cause of death was not disclosed. He was 89.
Known to fans as “Big Al,” Meltzer worked for several television stations during an award-winning 50-year career. He also was inducted into the Philadelphia Sports and Jewish Sports hall of fames.
Meltzer also worked in Buffalo, New York, commuting to that city during the 1970s to serve as a play-by-play announcer for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.
Meltzer retired from broadcasting in 2003 and also wrote his own book, “Big Al: Fifty Years of Adventures in Sports Broadcasting.”