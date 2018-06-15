North Carolina legislators have wrapped up a long week of debates and voting on scores of bills designed to clear the decks on this year's most contentious legislation that Gov. Roy Cooper can sign or veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have wrapped up a long week of debates and voting on scores of bills designed to clear the decks on this year’s most contentious legislation that Gov. Roy Cooper can sign or veto.

The House and Senate adjourned Friday afternoon after working both morning and night much of the week. The chambers passed late Friday their annual regulatory overhaul measure and a transportation bill edited to leave out the ability for an upcoming passenger-only ferry between Hatteras and Ocracoke to serve alcohol.

The legislature resumes work Tuesday, when lawmakers could begin considering around a half-dozen proposed constitutional amendments for voters, such as photo identification to vote. Cooper can’t veto proposed amendments.

Lawmakers still aim to finish this year’s work session by the end of the month.