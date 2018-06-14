A Suffolk County police officer who is also a volunteer firefighter is being accused of setting fire to an unoccupied home on Long Island
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — A Suffolk County police officer who is also a volunteer firefighter is being accused of setting fire to an unoccupied home on Long Island.
Officer Weldon Drayton, of Brentwood, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday.
He’s the fourth Central Islip volunteer to be charged in connection with an alleged arson scheme that torched five vacant homes between October and January.
Prosecutors say the 34-year-old Drayton wanted to increase his stature by being the first to respond.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ownership of 750 pound, $372 million emerald may finally be settled
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Fresh seafood from U.S.? Dealer sold fishy tale at Inslee event in Washington state VIEW
- St. Paul raccoon set free after scaling 25-story tower WATCH
According to Newsday , Drayton’s attorney described his client as a former Marine and the father of two children.
The other volunteer firefighters were charged in March. All have pleaded not guilty.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com