A Democratic lobbyist has been convicted of bribing Kentucky's No. 2 law enforcement officer to win contracts for some outside law firms
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Democratic lobbyist has been convicted of bribing Kentucky’s No. 2 law enforcement officer to win contracts for some outside law firms.
But the federal jury found James Sullivan not guilty of three other charges that accused him of bribing a state official to maintain a lucrative state contract for one of his clients.
The jury deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days before reaching a verdict Monday. Their guilty verdict appeared to hinge on a secret recording of Sullivan handing former Deputy Attorney General Tim Longmeyer $1,000 in a parking lot in 2016. Sullivan was hoping to win a contract for some outside law firms.
Longmeyer is serving 70 months for an unrelated kickback scheme involving the state’s employee health insurance plan.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Sally Hemings gets her due at Monticello
- Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded VIEW
- Staff cuts at federal prisons have teachers, nurses guarding inmates
- 'Unfair and unconstitutional': Outrage over detained migrant children intensifies
Sullivan’s sentencing is Sept. 6. He remains free on bond.