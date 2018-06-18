Authorities say a Lincoln man has drowned in an eastern Nebraska lake and his son was hospitalized

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says 28-year-old Christian Montoya died Sunday at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County, west of Lincoln. His son, 2-year-old Christian Montoya Jr., was taken to a hospital in good condition.

Eyewitnesses told authorities the father and son were on a flotation device that was blown out of a designated swimming area, and they both eventually ended up in the water.

A citizen on a personal watercraft picked up the boy and returned him to shore, but authorities say the elder Montoya had disappeared when the citizen returned to pick him up. His body was recovered at 6:30 p.m. The father and son were not wearing life jackets.