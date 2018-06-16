Rescuers say surprised man who fell down a cliff in Montana suffered relatively minor injuries

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Rescuers say they’re surprised a man who fell down a cliff in Montana suffered relatively minor injuries.

Billings firefighters rescued 22-year-old Kaden Ashton Loughnane from an area called the Rims on Friday. They found him 60 feet below the edge of the cliffs.

Loughnane tells the Billings Gazette he accidentally dropped his phone onto a ledge beneath the top of the cliffs. After climbing down to get it, he realized he couldn’t climb back up.

Loughnane says he began to work his way down but fell. He hurt his ankle and got the wind knocked out of him.

Eventually rescuers came and lifted him back to the top in a basket.

Fire Chief Matt Hoppel says Loughnane was in pretty good condition for a fall that far.

