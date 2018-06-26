BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s national oil firm tied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli says the self-styled Libyan National Army has “no legal authority” to hand over management of vital oil terminals to a rival firm controlled by an interim government in the east.

Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of National Oil Corp., says Tuesday that oil facilities “must remain under the exclusive control of NOC and the sole oversight” of the internationally recognized government as called for by earlier U.N. Security Council resolutions.

He says: “There is only one legitimate NOC, recognized by the international community and OPEC (The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries).”

The LNA, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter, said Monday it has regained control of vital oil terminals in the east after a militia attacked the facilities two weeks ago.